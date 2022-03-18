Karolina Bielawska Crowned as Miss World 2021 Amidst Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

The controversy surrounding the gala is due to the fact that no Latina candidate makes it to the Top 12 in addition to the legal issues between the organizers.

AceShowbiz - Poland's Karolina Bielawska was named as the Miss World 2021 crown amidst controversy. She won the title over two other finalists, United States' Shree Saini and Ivory Coast's Olivia Yace, the latter of which was one of the favorites to win the 70th edition of the gala which took place on Wednesday, March 16 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"When I heard my name, I was surprised, I still can't believe it, I feel honoured," said Bielawska after being crowned by Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh, who won the 2019 edition. The 23-year-old model went on to say that she was determined to be "more authentic" and "enrich the lives" of other people.

During the round of questions, Bielawska, who is studying for a master's degree in administration, said, "If you want to discover something new, try to learn to be richer in empathy, gratitude and compassion."

This year, there were 13 women who made to the Top 12 due to a tie. They were candidates from Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, the Philippines, Poland, Somalia, the United States, Colombia, the Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia and the Ivory Coast. The attendees quickly expressed their disappointment over the absence of some of the main favorites like Venezuela's Alejandra Conde and the Puerto Rican Aryam Diaz in the Top 12.

That aside, president of the organisation Reignite Puerto Rico Inc., Stephanie Del Valle, countersued Puerto Rico with a Purpose (PRwaP), which sued Miss World 2016 and Del Valle over alleged fraud. In her counter lawsuit, Del Valle asked more than 31 million dollars for moral damages. She also announced that she would not participate in the Miss World 2021 final events.

Audience showed support to Del Valle as they booed some of the organisers or sponsors of the event that night.

The final of Miss World 2021 was initially scheduled for December 16 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum. However, it was postponed after 38 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded between candidates and staff.