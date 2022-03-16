Freddie Gibbs Likens Jussie Smollett to 'B***hes That Fake Rape'

Facebook/WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Black Illuminati' rapper shares that the 'Empire' alum deserves more than five-month jail time for his role in creating a hate crime hoax.

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs shared his two cents on Jussie Smollett's fake hate crime case. In an interview with TMZ, the rapper said that the actor deserved the five-month jail time.

In a clip which was released on Tuesday, March 15, a paparazzo asked the hip-hop star if Jussie's jail sentence was fair compared to the Capitol rioters who have been receiving lesser jail sentences. In response to that, he said, "I think the Capitol rioters should go to jail and Juicy Smollett should go to jail, too, man."

"Free Juicy Smollet in about three years," he continued. "The Capitol rioters they need to get the same sentence as drug dealers."

When it came to disparity in jail sentences, Freddie said, "The justice system been f**ked up that ain't even a question, man. Capitol rioters, f**k y'all, n***as. Juicy Smollett, f**k you too, go to jail. All of y'all go to jail, quit breaking the law."

When the paparazzo told Freddie that the judge seemingly gave Jussie a harsher sentence because he's black, Freddie begged to differ. "He did that bulls**t, he should go to jail–just like b***hes that fake rape should go to jail," Freddie insisted, seemingly referring to his August 2016 case in which he was charged of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Austria back in 2015. "He faked a hate crime, he should go to jail. F**k Juicy Smollett. Free Juicy Smollett in five years."

While Freddie blasted Jussie, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson and more stars showed support for Jussie. "I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime," the "Hidden Figures" actress wrote along with a picture of the message #FreeJussie.

"He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can't get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison," she went on to argue. "My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie."

On Thursday, March 10, Cook County Judge James Linn handed down an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He was set to spend the first 150 days of his probation in the Cook County Jail.

Not happy with the ruling, the "Empire" alum yelled, "I am not suicidal. I am innocent." He continued, "If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country of over 400 years in this country and the years of the LGBT community…if anything happens to me when I'm in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you your honor and your decision."

In related news, it was revealed that the actor had been moved from a psych ward to a new jail cell. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that he's still in the same unit but was moved to a different cell on Monday as medical professionals determined another detainee needed it more.