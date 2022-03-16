Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Her Bridal Look as She Unveils Wedding Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Horror Story' actress marries her fiance Austen Rydell in an intimate sunset ceremony at the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her father Bryan Lourd in attendance.

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd is officially a married woman now. The actress tied the knot with her fiance Austen Rydell in a dreamy beach wedding on Saturday, March 12 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her marriage and share her wedding pics. In one of the snaps, the couple kissed in front of a feather-laden backdrop at night, while another snap captured the two beaming with happiness as they held hands. She simply captioned them with her wedding date.

For the special day, Billie incorporated a tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher with her bridal look. Her Rene Mancini shoes were reminiscent of the "Star Wars" actress as she revealed to Vogue that her father Bryan Lourd picked them out because "they reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s."

For her wedding gown, Billie opted for a custom Rodarte dress which also held special meaning to her. The "Scream Queens" alum was first introduced to Rodarte's designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy after they interviewed her late mom Carrie in 2014 and she "immediately fell in love" with them.

"So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind," she explained. "I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my - kind of -elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

Billie also wore a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her dad as her "something old." For her "something blue," she wore her mom's favorite ring, a blue fire opal, that now joins her engagement ring, the diamond which Austen had reset from a ring that her dad proposed to her mom with.

The groom, meanwhile, wore a classic tuxedo by Tom Ford. Billie's closest friends, who attended the nuptials, dressed in Halston.

For the weekend celebrations, Billie's father Bryan paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests. They enjoyed a private pool party there on Friday afternoon followed by rehearsal dinner, which was themed "Floral Friday". She wore an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown with white flowers tucked into her braided hair that night.

Her "American Horror Story" co-star Leslie Grossman, who was also in attendance, shared about the wedding on Instagram Story on Sunday. "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun," she wrote.

On Monday, Billie and Austen were pictured arriving in Los Angeles after their wedding. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, she flashed her new wedding ring while wearing a flowing white dress, fluffy jacket, heart shaped sunglasses and white headband.

Billie and Austen began dating on-and-off since 2017 following her split from Taylor Lautner. The pair got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.