Jussie Smollett Warns He's 'Not Suicidal' After Sentenced to Jail Time in Hate Crime Hoax

The judge calls out the 'Empire' star's 'selfish and narcissistic' traits in sentencing him to 150 days in jail as part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to jail time for his elaborate hate crime hoax. As soon as he learned of his sentence, he went off on the judge, maintaining his innocence and telling him if he dies in prison it's not suicide.

"I am not suicidal. I am innocent," he yelled, pulling off his mask just as deputies prepared to take him to the Cook County Jail. "If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country of over 400 years in this country and the years of the LGBT community…if anything happens to me when I'm in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you your honor and your decision."

On Thursday, March 10, Cook County Judge James Linn handed down an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. Smollett will spend the first 150 days of his probation in the Cook County Jail.

Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts, but his lack of a previous criminal record mostly contributed to his lenient sentence. In his statement, the borderline angry judge told the 39-year-old, "Let me tell you Mr. Smollett, I know that there is nothing that I will do here today that can come close to the damage you've already done to your own life." He added, "You've turned your life upside down by your misconduct and shenanigans, you've destroyed your life as you knew it, and there's nothing that any sentencing judge could do to you that can compare to the damage you've already caused yourself."

Judge Linn called out Smollett's "selfish and narcissistic" traits, saying, "There are giving sides to you…but there is another side to you that is selfish and narcissistic. And this bad side of you came out here. I believe you did damage to actual hate crime victims." He added, "These are people who have a difficult time coming forward…they way not want to come forward due to mistrust."

As for motive, Judge Linn determined that the crimes where not money motivated, but rather, for fame and attention. "You wanted to make yourself more famous. Why would you betray social justice issues which you care so much about? I believe that you did real damage to hate crime victims," the judge stated. "I find that your extreme premeditation is an aggravating factor in this case…you've turned yourself to riches to rags…your very name has become an adverb for lying."

"You're just a charlatan, pretending to be the victim of a hate crime. You committed hour upon hour of pure perjury. We've talked about this for two years - I do believe that at the end of the day, Mr. Smollett received a fair trial," Judge Linn also said.

In an attempt to get a reduced sentence, Smollet's 92-year old grandmother Molly Smollett and ex-"Empire" musical director Rich Daniels took the stand. She called him a "justice warrior," who has been steeped in social activism for years.