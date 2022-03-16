 
 

Young Dolph's Family Finds It 'Difficult to Process' as Autopsy Reveals He Was Shot 22 Times

Nearly three months after his passing, the findings of an autopsy report performed on the Memphis rapper's body following his November 17, 2021 shooting are revealed to public.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Young Dolph were shot more than twenty times in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Nearly three months after his tragic passing, new autopsy results have been unveiled to public, revealing that he was suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released the autopsy report, per WHBQ-TV. The findings say that he was shot in his forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder. Those wounds both include where they entered and exited his body.

After the autopsy report was released, Young Dolph's aunt Rita Myers said she was still waiting to see the report and bracing herself considering the details already reported by local media. "It's difficult to process. This takes us through it all again. We're going through a whole lot right now, and this adds to it," she told Rolling Stone.

Young Dolph was fatally shot when he visited Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies to pick up cookies for his mother. He was laid to rest on November 30 at a cemetery across from Hamilton High School, after a service at First Baptist Church Broad Street.

Two suspects, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, were indicted on first-degree murder and other criminal charges. 27-year-old Shundale Barnett, a passenger of the vehicle Johnson was driving, was also arrested and charged with being an "after-the-fact accessory" for reportedly helping Justin get away from the scene of the crime. On February 11, both Justin and Cornelius pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

In a January interview, in the week her nephew's murder suspects were publicly identified, Young Dolph's aunt Rita said her family was still reeling. She shared, "Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together."

