 
 

D.L. Hughley Claps Back at Kanye West Following Threats

WENN/Eugene Powers/Brian To
Celebrity

The 'Donda' rapper previously sent the comedian threatening messages after the latter accused West of 'stalking' his estranged wife Kim Kardashian during an interview.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - D.L. Hughley responded to Kanye West's threats against him. On Monday, March 14, Hughley taunted the hip-hop star by bringing up his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"Hmmm! Ain't it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" Hughley wrote. "Here's a thought while you're on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl."

Hughley went on to say, "Ain't no way in hell I'd ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl." In another tweet, he added, "#Kanye!! It's just too bad that you acting like a nut won't stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl."

West sent Hughley threatening messages after the latter accused the rapper of "stalking" Kardashian during an interview with VladTV. "I think that I've watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate," he shared his two cents on the drama between the exes.

  See also...

"He is stalking her. You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, 'Well, she's showing her ass all the time and he's this and he's that,' " he continued.

He further taunted the Yeezy designer, "I think that Kanye wouldn't get p***y at all if he didn't write [any] hits. He counts on this mystique, and in the end, she got just as much bread as him. Stop doing the crazy s**t that exhausted her... It's so important, when a woman gets in her 40s and you get in your 40s, all that s**t that was fun is exhausting."

In his response, West called the comedian a "pawn." He said, "I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous."

Not stopping there, the "Donda" artist added, "Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions 'allegedly' Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby."

He also posted a video of Hughley collapsing on stage back in 2020 due to coronavirus. "We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public," Kanye captioned the clip.

