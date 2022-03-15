Dylan O'Brien Forced to Cancel 'The Outfit' Press Opps After Contracting COVID-19

WENN/Nicky Nelson Movie

While the 30-year-old 'Maze Runner' star doesn't experience live-threatening symptoms, he shares on Twitter that he 'had to cancel rest of press' for the movie.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dylan O'Brien was forced to cancel the rest of his press plans for "The Outfit" due to COVID-19. On Monday, March 14, the 30-year-old actor took to social media to share that he tested positive for the novel virus.

"got the vid. all good mild symptoms," the star wrote on Twitter. "The Maze Runner" actor added that "Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping."

While he didn't experience live-threatening symptoms, Dylan said that he "had to cancel rest of press. sobering reminder that we're still in a pandemic. stay safe be mindful x."

Dylan O'Brien shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dylan was referring to former U.S. President Barack Obama, who also shared his COVID-19 diagnosis this past weekend. On Sunday, March 13, the former U.S. president announced that he tested positive for the virus, writing to his 131M followers on Twitter, "I just tested positive for COVID."

Thankfully, he only had mild symptoms as he revealed that he "had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise." He added that he and his wife Michelle Obama "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

He went on to encourage people to get vaccinated, saying, "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down." It was said that he recently returned to Washington, D.C. after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

That wasn't the first time for Barack to promote COVID-19 vaccine. Back in March, he joined fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and the former first ladies in a PSA to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

"This vaccine means hope," he said in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."