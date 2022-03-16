Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Her 'Womanhood Stripped' From Her by Dad Jamie

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her social media account, the pop star also talks about her experience breastfeeding her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' conservatorship has finally ended after 13 years, but it doesn't mean the singer will stop talking about the damage it has done to her. Making use of her social media account, the pop star talks about how her "womanhood stripped from her" while living under her conservatorship.

"The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!" the "Toxic" hitmaker wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on Monday, March 14. "He said sit down in that chair … we're going to have a talk …."

She continued, "He said 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on' and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same." She added, "But oh geez !!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!"

The Grammy-winning singer also mentioned that she sometimes "[misses] the deep angst of living in secret" during her conservatorship as she was "so alive !!!!" Seemingly referring to her 2008 LP "Circus", she went on to write, "If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!!"

In her post, Britney also talked about her experience breastfeeding her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "Okay … so I breast fed my 2 boys … like a freaking milk factory !!!" she said.

"I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry !!" Britney recalled. She also divulged that she's "always spraying out and leaking out" because her breasts were "so full" of milk.

"Four years after my children were born I was on tour changing in my quick change room and milk started coming out of my breast !!!" she shared. "Like a lot … I couldn't understand because there were no babies nearby and usually if that happens which is extremely rare it's because your body connects to another human being."

Concluding her post, Britney, who is planning to get married to fiance Sam Asghari, wrote, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia !!!!!"