 
 

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Her 'Womanhood Stripped' From Her by Dad Jamie

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Her 'Womanhood Stripped' From Her by Dad Jamie
Instagram
Celebrity

Making use of her social media account, the pop star also talks about her experience breastfeeding her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' conservatorship has finally ended after 13 years, but it doesn't mean the singer will stop talking about the damage it has done to her. Making use of her social media account, the pop star talks about how her "womanhood stripped from her" while living under her conservatorship.

"The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!" the "Toxic" hitmaker wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on Monday, March 14. "He said sit down in that chair … we're going to have a talk …."

She continued, "He said 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on' and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same." She added, "But oh geez !!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!"

The Grammy-winning singer also mentioned that she sometimes "[misses] the deep angst of living in secret" during her conservatorship as she was "so alive !!!!" Seemingly referring to her 2008 LP "Circus", she went on to write, "If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!!"

  See also...

In her post, Britney also talked about her experience breastfeeding her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "Okay … so I breast fed my 2 boys … like a freaking milk factory !!!" she said.

"I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry !!" Britney recalled. She also divulged that she's "always spraying out and leaking out" because her breasts were "so full" of milk.

"Four years after my children were born I was on tour changing in my quick change room and milk started coming out of my breast !!!" she shared. "Like a lot … I couldn't understand because there were no babies nearby and usually if that happens which is extremely rare it's because your body connects to another human being."

Concluding her post, Britney, who is planning to get married to fiance Sam Asghari, wrote, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia !!!!!"

You can share this post!

D.L. Hughley Claps Back at Kanye West Following Threats

FOX News' Correspondent Benjamin Hall Hospitalized After Injured in Ukraine
Related Posts
Britney Spears Tours Drake's 'YOLO' Estate After He Lists His Mansion Following Stalker Incident

Britney Spears Tours Drake's 'YOLO' Estate After He Lists His Mansion Following Stalker Incident

Britney Spears Details How Her Family 'Harmed' Her as She Returns to Vegas for First Time

Britney Spears Details How Her Family 'Harmed' Her as She Returns to Vegas for First Time

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

Most Read
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer
Celebrity

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, More Stars Rally Around Jussie Smollett After His Jail Sentence

Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, More Stars Rally Around Jussie Smollett After His Jail Sentence