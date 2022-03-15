 
 

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack
The 'Nashville' alum's 7-year-old daughter Kaya appears missing after it's reported that she's in Ukraine with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, but she's nowhere in sight in a new clip he shares on social media.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere's daughter Kaya has reportedly been missing in action. The reports came less than a month after the former "Nashville" actress claimed that her 7-year-old daughter "is safe and not in Ukraine" amid Russia's invasion.

The daughter of the 32-year-old actress and her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, was reported MIA after OK! Magazine claimed that the little girl is currently living with her dad in Ukraine. Though so, in a video shared by Wladimir, who has vowed to fight in the army against the Russian forces, via Instagram on Monday, March 14, she's nowhere in sight. The clip saw the damage caused by Russia following its attack.

Nevertheless, it's safe to assume Kaya's protective mom and dad have her somewhere safe during this uncertain time, as Kaya's well-being has been at the forefront of the actress' mind. "Her daughter's safety and happiness is Hayden's No. 1 priority. She means more to her than anything," a source told the outlet on Monday.

On March 12, a separate source told the outlet that Hayden "is in contact with Kaya and knows she's in good hands [with her dad]." The insider went on to add, "She wishes she could be there to comfort her."

"Hayden truly thinks Wlad's an amazing father," the informant continued. The source then further explained, "There will be a point where she will try to have more custody [of Kaya], but now's not the time."

"She and Wlad decided a long time ago that Kaya was better off with him," the insider added of the decision. However, the source stressed, "Hayden and Wlad speak every day" and that the former engaged couple has "done a good job co-parenting."

Reports of Kaya being MIA came less than a month after Hayden herself stated that her little girl's not in Ukraine amid Russia's attack. In a comment section of her post on February 25, a fan asked her, "Please tell me that your daughter is currently stateside and not with her dad during this…." In response, the artist replied, "She's safe and not in Ukraine," adding a thumbs-up emoji.

