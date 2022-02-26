Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Nashville' star affirms her daughter is out of harm's way after a concerned fan asked her whether or not the little girl is in the country with her father Wladimir Klitschko in Kyiv.

Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere has confirmed her 7-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko's safety amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The "Nashville" alum said that the little girl is "safe and not in Ukraine" after a concerned fan asked about the kid, who typically lives with her dad, the actress' ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

In a comment section of her post on Friday, February 25, a fan asked her, "Please tell me that your daughter is currently stateside and not with her dad during this…." In response, the artist replied, "She's safe and not in Ukraine," adding a thumbs-up emoji.

In her post, Hayden shared a message of support for the Ukrainian people alongside a photo of herself smiling while preparing to hug an unidentified person. "I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years," she captioned her post.

"What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace!" Hayden insisted. She continued sharing her thoughts, "This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please."

"I'm praying for my family and friends there and everyone who's fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you!" Hayden went on saying, "For now, I ask for those of us who can't be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy." She then concluded her post as saying, "Continue to look for updates from @klitschko and @vitaliyklitschko."

Hayden shares her 7-year-old girl with her ex-fiance Wladimir. Wladimir remains in Kyiv alongside his brother Vitali Klitschko, who has been the mayor since 2014. The pair have vowed to fight in the army against the Russian forces.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain", Vitali said, "It's already a bloody war." The mayor went on to add, "I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight."

Meanwhile, Wladimir, who enlisted in the Ukrainian military earlier this month, has been penning impassioned pleas for unity and democracy on Instagram. "It is not 'the war of Ukraine', it is Putin's war. Meticulous preparations were hidden behind the fog of the last few weeks in order to set in motion a plan that had been drawn up for months," he wrote on February 24. He stressed, "Destruction and death come upon us. That's it, blood will mix with tears."