Hailey Baldwin Attends Justin Bieber's Concert After Being Hospitalized

The outing arrives just a day after the 25-year-old catwalk beauty revealed that she was doing okay after being hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin seemingly is recovering well following a recent health scare. Just days after she was hospitalized due to a blood clot in her brain, the model was seen having a blast at her husband Justin Bieber's concert in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 13.

In a video which was shared on Tyrell Hampton's Instagram Story, the 25-year-old beauty seen singing and dancing throughout the night. She seemed to be in high spirits as she rocked a stylish black cropped vest and a light denim miniskirt.

Hailey completed her look with black knee-high socks with black boots while keeping her long hair down. At one point, she was seen posing in a black hat with pointy ears and smiled for the camera.

The outing arrived just a day after Hailey revealed that she was doing okay after being hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain. She wrote on Instagram Story on March 12, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

The catwalk beauty added, "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well."

"I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

TMZ was the first one to report about the health scare. According to the publication, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin was admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area.