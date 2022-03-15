 
 

Hailey Baldwin Attends Justin Bieber's Concert After Being Hospitalized

Hailey Baldwin Attends Justin Bieber's Concert After Being Hospitalized
Instagram
Celebrity

The outing arrives just a day after the 25-year-old catwalk beauty revealed that she was doing okay after being hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin seemingly is recovering well following a recent health scare. Just days after she was hospitalized due to a blood clot in her brain, the model was seen having a blast at her husband Justin Bieber's concert in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 13.

In a video which was shared on Tyrell Hampton's Instagram Story, the 25-year-old beauty seen singing and dancing throughout the night. She seemed to be in high spirits as she rocked a stylish black cropped vest and a light denim miniskirt.

Hailey completed her look with black knee-high socks with black boots while keeping her long hair down. At one point, she was seen posing in a black hat with pointy ears and smiled for the camera.

  See also...

The outing arrived just a day after Hailey revealed that she was doing okay after being hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain. She wrote on Instagram Story on March 12, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

The catwalk beauty added, "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well."

"I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

TMZ was the first one to report about the health scare. According to the publication, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin was admitted to a hospital in the Palm Springs area.

You can share this post!

Elon Musk Slammed After Challenging Vladimir Putin to a Fight With Ukraine at Stakes

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack
Related Posts
Hailey Baldwin 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clot to Brain

Hailey Baldwin 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clot to Brain

See Hailey Baldwin's Loving Birthday Tribute to Husband Justin Bieber

See Hailey Baldwin's Loving Birthday Tribute to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Says Her Church Community Treated Her Like 'Outcast' After Justin Bieber 2016 Split

Hailey Baldwin Says Her Church Community Treated Her Like 'Outcast' After Justin Bieber 2016 Split

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Her Spicy Bachelorette Party in New YouTube Video

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Her Spicy Bachelorette Party in New YouTube Video

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion