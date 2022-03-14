 
 

Rebel Wilson Flips Vladimir Putin Off at 2022 BAFTA Awards

Twitter/BAFTA
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress, who hosts the U.K. equivalent to the Oscars, also talks about her recent weight loss as well as J.K. Rowling's controversial statements about transgender community.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson made sure everyone knows that she's against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The actress, who served as the host of the 2022 BAFTA Awards ceremony in London, had a rather direct approach to show support for Ukraine at the Sunday, March 13 event.

Introducing Emilia Jones' musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage. "And this is the gesture for [Vladimir] Putin," she said, giving the middle finger to the President of Russia.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress wasn't the only one who made use of the annual ceremony to make a statement regarding the waging war in Ukraine. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the night by paying tribute to those suffering in the country.

"Together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace," so he said. "We're hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world."

That aside, Rebel also talked about her recent weight loss, James Bond, COVID-19 as well as J.K. Rowling's controversial statements about transgender community. "I might look a bit different from the last time you saw me here. That was me two years ago and since then I've done quite a transformation - I hope J.K. Rowling still approves," the Australian actress said.

Addressing her weight loss, she joked that it had something to do with Robert Pattinson. "Everyone is asking me, why did you lose weight? Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson," she said. "I didn't lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film."

