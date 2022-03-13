Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion Win Big at 2022 DGA Awards

WENN Movie

The 74th Annual DGA Awards also sees Barry Jenkins winning the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series prize for 'The Underground Railroad'.

AceShowbiz - Winners of the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards have been fully revealed during a live ceremony at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton Hotel. Coming out as the biggest winners of the night were Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion.

Jane took home the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film prize for Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie "The Power of the Dog". She beat up the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza"), Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune").

As for Maggie, she won the DGA award of a First-Time Feature Film Director, thanks to her Netflix feature "The Lost Daughter". Stunned by her accomplishment, she said, "This is a community that I think I had always wanted to be a part of... And I didn't even let myself know that."

It was also a good night for "The Underground Railroad" 's Barry Jenkins. He triumphed over Barry Levinson ("Dopesick"), Hiro Murai ("Station Eleven"), Danny Strong ("Dopesick") and Craig Zobel ("Mare of Easttown") to claim the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series honor.

The Saturday, March 12 event, which was hosted by Judd Apatow, additionally showed Mark Mylod earning the trophy of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for "Succession". Lucia Aniello, meanwhile, picked up Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the "There Is No Line" episode of her hit show "Hacks".

The full list of winners is: