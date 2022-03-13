 
 

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion Win Big at 2022 DGA Awards

The 74th Annual DGA Awards also sees Barry Jenkins winning the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series prize for 'The Underground Railroad'.

  • Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Winners of the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards have been fully revealed during a live ceremony at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton Hotel. Coming out as the biggest winners of the night were Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion.

Jane took home the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film prize for Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie "The Power of the Dog". She beat up the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza"), Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune").

As for Maggie, she won the DGA award of a First-Time Feature Film Director, thanks to her Netflix feature "The Lost Daughter". Stunned by her accomplishment, she said, "This is a community that I think I had always wanted to be a part of... And I didn't even let myself know that."

It was also a good night for "The Underground Railroad" 's Barry Jenkins. He triumphed over Barry Levinson ("Dopesick"), Hiro Murai ("Station Eleven"), Danny Strong ("Dopesick") and Craig Zobel ("Mare of Easttown") to claim the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series honor.

The Saturday, March 12 event, which was hosted by Judd Apatow, additionally showed Mark Mylod earning the trophy of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for "Succession". Lucia Aniello, meanwhile, picked up Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for the "There Is No Line" episode of her hit show "Hacks".

The full list of winners is:

  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary: Stanley Nelson Jr., "Attica"
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series: Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad"
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series: Mark Mylod, "Succession" ("All the Bells Say")
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" ("There Is No Line")
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled
    • Programming: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" (Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials: Paul Dugdale, "Adele: One Night Only"
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs: Adam Vetri, "Getaway Driver" ("Electric Shock")
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs: Smriti Mundhra, "Through Our Eyes" ("Shelter")
  • Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials: Bradford Young, (Serial Pictures x Somesuch) "Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics" - 4Creative
  • Frank Capra Achievement Award: Joseph P. Reidy
  • Franklin Schaffner Award: Garry W. Hood
  • Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film: Spike Lee

Jussie Smollett Is Not at 'Risk of Self Harm' Despite Being Held in Jail's Psych Ward, Says Brother
