Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

The former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' shows her support for her one and only brother and her best friend to date in the most subtle way possible.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian seemingly has one person whom she thinks will be a great match for her brother Rob Kardashian. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" shows her support for Rob and her best friend Malika Haqq to date in the most subtle way possible.

The reality TV star was seen liking a Twitter post featuring a throwback pic of Rob and Malika. In the said pic from "KUWTK", the dad of one was seen kissing Malika on her cheek. "We were robbed," the caption read.

Khloe apparently had been shipping the two for a quite long time. "Rob and Malika have this weird chemistry," Khloe said in a 2010 episode of the reality TV series. "I don't know what it is. I don't know if its sexual energy, whatever…But now I love messing with them, because either one gets irritated, one gets uncomfortable. Like, I think it's funny."

Despite the alleged chemistry, Rob dated model Blac Chyna in 2016. The pair, who share a daughter named Dream together, quickly split after Rob heard rumors that she dated him for fame.

Their split later took an ugly turn as he also accused Blac of assault. He claimed that she strangled him with a phone charger and repeatedly hit him after he escaped. The case went for years before Rob decided to drop those charges in February 2022. He explained that he made the decisions for the sake of their daughter so that her two parents wouldn't be going head-to-head in court.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Rob said in a statement. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

