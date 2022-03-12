 
 

Katie Maloney Accused of Trying to Create New 'VPR' Storyline With Tom Schwartz Split Rumors

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star takes to her Instagram account to share a picture of her which features her seemingly ditching her wedding ring from the TomTom co-owner.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Katie Maloney barely does something to shut down rumors that she's split from husband Tom Schwartz. If anything, the "Vanderpump Rules" star further fuels the speculations as she is seen without her wedding ring in a new picture.

On Thursday, March 10, the reality TV star took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her and Stassi Schroeder during a recent outing. One thing that set the internet abuzz, meanwhile, was the fact that Katie didn't have the jewelry on her finger.

Fans quickly talked about the matter in the comment section. "no [ring emoji]?! Whatever is going on I hope you are good," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one person speculated that she purposely showed her ringless finger to create a new storyline for a potential new season of "Vanderpump Rules". "I think the hand placement is on purpose. I think she and Tom are fine and people are being ridiculous because she had her ring off," the user opined.

"yep. They're working with the cast to fish for another season, and this is the offering. A VPR almost divorce," a third commenter wrote, echoing the sentiment. Katie, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the rumors.

While it remains to be seen if the couple is still together or not, things seemed fine on Valentine's Day. The TomTom co-owner posted a sweet selfie of him and his wife. He wrote in the caption, "It's Friday, I'm in love."

On New Year's Day, meanwhile, Katie shared a photo with Tom as she expressed her hopes for 2022. "Goodbye 2021. You brought some pretty amazing things into my life. Some amazing new little lives, who I loves so dearly. Some really difficult moments and triumphs! Feeling really hopeful. Love you all!" so she wrote.

