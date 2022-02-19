Blac Chyna Says 'Life's Good' After Rob Kardashian Dismisses Assault Lawsuit for Daughter's Sake

Instagram Celebrity

The model expresses her gratitude on social media shortly after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum confirms that he decided to drop the assault lawsuit days before the trial.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is seemingly happy after Rob Kardashian dismissed the assault lawsuit filed against her "for our daughter's sake." Taking to social media, the model said that "life's good," seemingly referring to her ex's decision.

On Friday, February 18, the 33-year-old social media star took to her Instagram page to share a photo that saw her fiercely posing in her car. In the note accompanying the snapshot, she simply wrote, "Life's Good."

Blac's social media post arrived just hours after news broke that Rob decided to drop the assault lawsuit just days before the trial. In a statement to Page Six, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said, "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial."

"Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action," Rob continued. The 34-year-old reality star went on to promise that he will be focusing on his co-parenting relationship with Blac.

Rob sued Blac in September 2017. In the petition, he claimed that his ex tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord after consuming some drugs and alcohol. He also stated that he was able to escape but claimed she repeatedly struck him in the face and head. However, the model has vehemently denied the assault and battery accusations.

More recently, it's reported that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were ready to testify in court this month. According to the list of the witnesses filed by Rob and Blac, Kim would testify regarding Blac's "history of substance abuse and anger management."

As for Khloe, she's expected to testify about damage Blac allegedly did to her home when the former couple lived with her. Kylie, in the meantime, would tell the jury about alleged threats Blac made against her.

Meanwhile, Kris initially planned to testify regarding Rob's alleged injuries and emotional distress caused by the incident. The momager would also like to talk about "the nature of [Blac's] relationships" with Rob and Tyga.

Last month, Blac's attorney, Lynne Ciani, stated that the model was "ready" to "clear her name" after her Rob's friends "refused" to attend their deposition. The lawyer also stated that Blac "has video evidence that Rob didn't have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack," noting, "Because there was no attack." The attorney went on to say, "Meanwhile, Rob has filed court papers to try to delay his own trial against [Blac] yet again."