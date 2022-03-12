 
 

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

In alleged text exchange between the NBA star and the fitness model, he claimed that he would soon marry Khloe Kardashian and move with her either to Europe or Caribbean.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson used his relationship with Khloe Kardashian as an excuse to avoid responsibility as the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. In alleged text exchange between the NBA star and his former fling, he told her that he was engaged to the reality TV star to stress why he can't be involved in the child's life.

In one message, included in news documents submitted by Maralee on March 4 and seen by Us Weekly, she wrote to Tristan, "You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn't even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting."

The Canadian athlete allegedly replied to her, "I'm engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won't and can't be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that's engaged. You wanna keep a mistake."

In another text message, the 30-year-old said to his now-baby mama, "Just a heads up me and my fiance [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage." He went on claiming that he and Khloe planned to move to another country soon, writing, "Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America."

  See also...

Maralee's lawyer claimed the text messages demonstrated Tristan's "unwillingness" and "refusal" to support the pair's son before his December 2021 birth. He, however, has stated that the texts were fake.

After the baby was born in December 2021, Tristan announced in January that the paternity test confirmed he's the father of Maralee's son. He, however, is not listed in the baby's birth certificate because, according to the fitness model, "he was not present at Theo's birth."

Maralee has also claimed that the Chicago Bulls player has not been pretty much involved in their son's life. "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," said a representative for the fitness model.

"He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," the rep added. "In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

You can share this post!

Alec Baldwin Allegedly Wanted to Finish 'Rust' Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Tristan Thompson Not Listed on Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Birth Certificate - Here's Why

Tristan Thompson Not Listed on Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Birth Certificate - Here's Why

Tristan Thompson Clowned After Posting New Thirst Trap

Tristan Thompson Clowned After Posting New Thirst Trap

Tristan Thompson Caught With Mystery Woman at Club After Apologizing to Khloe

Tristan Thompson Caught With Mystery Woman at Club After Apologizing to Khloe

Most Read
RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay
Celebrity

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Jussie Smollett Warns He's 'Not Suicidal' After Sentenced to Jail Time in Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett Warns He's 'Not Suicidal' After Sentenced to Jail Time in Hate Crime Hoax

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship