 
 

Tristan Thompson Not Listed on Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Birth Certificate - Here's Why

Two months after the fitness model gave birth to her son with the NBA star, it's revealed that she named the little bundle of joy Theo, which means 'gift from God.'

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is not listed on the birth certificate of Maralee Nichols' son though paternity test has shown that he is the father. Two months after the baby was born, the baby's birth certificate was unveiled, showing that while Maralee is listed as the mother, the NBA star is not listed as the father.

According to PEOPLE, the Canadian athlete is not listed on the document because the birth was registered while Tristan was disputing the baby's paternity. Additionally, Maralee tells E! News, that Tristan's name was not on the birth certificate "because he was not present at Theo's birth."

The birth certificate also reveals other details of the 2-month-old infant. The baby gets his father's last name as Maralee chose Theo Thompson as his moniker. He was born on December 1 in Santa Monica, California.

In a statement to E! News, Maralee explained why she chose the name for her son. "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God,' " she said. "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children."

"I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe," she went on gushing. "I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."

Recently, Maralee claimed that Tristan has not been pretty much involved in their son's life. "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," said a representative for the fitness model.

"He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," the rap added. "In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

