Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case Is Officially Closed as He Has Paid Settlement to His Accuser

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Virginia Giuffre's sex-abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew was formally dismissed on Tuesday, March 8. According to reports, Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan officially put the case to a close as he signed a dismissal stipulation in the afternoon.

Giuffre's attorney David Boies revealed that the Duke of York has paid a settlement to sexual abuse accuser. "The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome," he told CNN.

According to the court documents, Giuffre and Andrew will each be responsible for paying their own legal costs and fees. The amount that two parties agreed upon is not disclosed.

It was further said that after the payment was made, attorneys for both parties filed a stipulation for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice. That meant Giuffre would not be able to refile the claim in the same district court in New York.

Back in February, it was said both parties had reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him. Boies wrote in a joint statement with Prince Andrew's lawyers that the pair had reached "a settlement in principle." The letter also read, "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)."

Additionally, the British prince would make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

Giuffre previously claimed that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein from the age of 16. She was also allegedly lent out to powerful men, including the third child of Queen Elizabeth II.

She went on to accuse the royal family member of assaulting her on three occasions. One of them occurred when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell's home in London. Another two occasions were at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.