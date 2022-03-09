 
 

Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case Is Officially Closed as He Has Paid Settlement to His Accuser

Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case Is Officially Closed as He Has Paid Settlement to His Accuser
WENN/Howard Jones
Celebrity

According to reports, Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan officially has put the sex-abuse lawsuit against the Duke of York to a close as he signs a dismissal stipulation.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Virginia Giuffre's sex-abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew was formally dismissed on Tuesday, March 8. According to reports, Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan officially put the case to a close as he signed a dismissal stipulation in the afternoon.

Giuffre's attorney David Boies revealed that the Duke of York has paid a settlement to sexual abuse accuser. "The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome," he told CNN.

According to the court documents, Giuffre and Andrew will each be responsible for paying their own legal costs and fees. The amount that two parties agreed upon is not disclosed.

It was further said that after the payment was made, attorneys for both parties filed a stipulation for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice. That meant Giuffre would not be able to refile the claim in the same district court in New York.

  See also...

Back in February, it was said both parties had reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him. Boies wrote in a joint statement with Prince Andrew's lawyers that the pair had reached "a settlement in principle." The letter also read, "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)."

Additionally, the British prince would make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

Giuffre previously claimed that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein from the age of 16. She was also allegedly lent out to powerful men, including the third child of Queen Elizabeth II.

She went on to accuse the royal family member of assaulting her on three occasions. One of them occurred when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell's home in London. Another two occasions were at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can share this post!

Barbie Ferreira Reacts to Rumors of Her Fighting With 'Euphoria' Creator on Set

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

Related Posts
Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle U.S. Civil Sex Assault Case With Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle U.S. Civil Sex Assault Case With Virginia Giuffre

Queen Elizabeth II Strips Prince Andrew of Royal Patronages Amid Sex Abuse Scandal

Queen Elizabeth II Strips Prince Andrew of Royal Patronages Amid Sex Abuse Scandal

Prince Andrew Sells Ski-Resort Chalet to Pay Off Debt and Settle Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Sells Ski-Resort Chalet to Pay Off Debt and Settle Lawsuit

Report: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Rekindle Romance During Pandemic

Report: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Rekindle Romance During Pandemic

Most Read
Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf