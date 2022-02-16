 
 

Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle U.S. Civil Sex Assault Case With Virginia Giuffre

WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

The sum of the settlement between the Duke of York and Giuffre will not be disclosed though several international lawyers predict that it's likely to cost him $10 million.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case which was brought by Virginia Giuffre. According to court document filed by her attorneys on Tuesday, February 15, both parties have reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him.

In the letter addressed to federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote in a joint statement with Prince Andrew's lawyers that the pair had reached "a settlement in principle." The letter also read, "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)."

The Duke of York was additionally said to make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights." The sum of the settlement will not be disclosed though several international lawyers predicted that it's likely to cost him $10 million.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew's rep insisted that "he has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks." It continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years."

"Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," the statement added. "He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

In her lawsuit, Giuffre claimed that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by financier Epstein from the age of 16. She was also allegedly lent out to powerful men, including the third child of Queen Elizabeth II.

Giuffre, who is now 38, said that the royal family member assaulted her on three occasions. One of them occurred when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell's home in London. Another two occasions were at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

