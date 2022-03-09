Barbie Ferreira Reacts to Rumors of Her Fighting With 'Euphoria' Creator on Set

HBO TV

It was previously reported that the actress' character Kat's decreased screen time in the season was the result of on-set tension between her and showrunner Sam Levinson.

AceShowbiz - Barbie Ferreira addressed reports that she was involved in a behind-the-scenes drama with series creator Sam Levinson on the set of HBO's "Euphoria". In a new interview, the actress, who played Kat on the hit series, shut down the rumors that she stormed off of set after the fight.

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," Barbie told Insider about the rumors. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

She later talked about fans being passionate about her character's noticeably lacking screen time in the sophomore season. "I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because 'Euphoria' has really impacted so many people," she said.

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad," Barbie added.

Earlier this month, the show was hit with allegations that the production of the series was toxic. Background actors on the series claimed in a The Daily Beast that multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA "over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom." Sources also told the publication that the set "didn't have a proper holding area for the extras" and that "there were so many complaints called into SAG-AFTRA that a union rep turned up to set."

HBO, however, was quick to shut down the reports. On Friday, March 4, it said in a statement that "the production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols." The statement continued, "It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised."