 
 

Da Band's Babs Bunny Weighs in on Criticism of Diddy's 'Making the Band'

The interview arrived after Freddy P called out the hip-hop mogul for how he treated him and the rest of Da Band members on the classic MTV reality TV series.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lynese "Babs Bunny" Wiley has reacted to recent criticism against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs regarding "Making the Band". In a recent interview with MRECKTV, Babs was asked about fellow Da Band ex-member Freddy P who slammed Diddy over the classic MTV reality TV series.

"Each of us had our own situation when we left Bad Boy," Babs said during the sit-down on Tuesday, March 8. "A lot of the stuff I agree with him with. A lot of the stuff, it's not that I don't agree [but] I might say I can't really relate, you know what I mean?"

She went on to say, "But we all went through the same process, we all had the same contracts, we all was in the same house, we all was on the same stage. And so-at the end of the day-we all had that same situation happen as far as when it comes down to business."

The host later mentioned Day26 and "Making the Band" alum Willie Taylor, who were also critical towards the show. "I just was like, wow. Like, yes, he said that the contracts were s**tty, and they were," Babs weighed in on the matter. "So I definitely agree. That's what I'm saying. All of us can really relate to that, as far as the paperwork and all of that is concerned."

When asked if being a part of "Making the Band" was like a "dream come true" or her "worst nightmare," Babs said that it was the combination of both. "I would definitely not say it was my worst nightmare," the musician shared. "I could say it was a dream come true, it was dreams coming true with nightmares in and out."

  See also...

"For me, that was my experience. I was a sponge. And no matter with all the negative things over the years, I just tried to focus on all of the positive things that I learned," she continued.

The interview arrived after Freddy P called out Diddy in an Instagram post. "God knows if I was @diddy I would've done WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS," Freddy wrote in the caption. "Any real ninja would’ve. You start out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the last laugh. My talent was given to me to touch hearts and homes an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everyone who ever took part will depart horribly from [planet Earth emoji]."

Alongside Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper "Young City", Babs and E. Ness, Freddy was set on to release just one album as Da Band. Diddy, however, dissolved the group in season 3.

As for Diddy, the hip-hop mogul has yet to comment on the criticism. On Monday, March 7, however, the Miami-based rapper shared with his Instagram followers a quote that read, "Stop all your crying, b***hing & moaning. Hustle harder or get the f**k of our way." In the caption, he simply wrote, "No ego, just hustle."

