Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker gives glimpses of her apparent new man in photos and videos, including a picture of two books which she confirms are 'His and Hers.'

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has apparently found herself a new man, but it's not Chris Evans. The raptress, who has been shooting her shot with the Captain America depicter, has subtly debuted her boyfriend on Instagram.

On Monday, March 7, the hip-hop artist took to the photo-sharing site to share several photos and videos of him just having fun and hanging out in a swimming pool. She captioned it, "Happyyyyyyyyyyyy."

In the clip, Lizzo sat on a beach chair in the sand with a drink in her hand. She banged her head upside down once before coyly looking at the camera. On the left side of the frame, there was a man who was barely visible. The 33-year-old was then leaning in to smooch him before the video was cut.

In another post, Lizzo shared a close-up video of what appears to be her new beau's head. Another slide featured a photo of her soaking in the water with a man's arm seen next to hers. She also shared a snap of a picture of two books, which she later clarified on her Instagram Story are "His & Hers."

Lizzo recently sparked dating rumors after she was spotted on a date with a mystery man on Valentine's Day of this year. On February 14, she and a man, who wore a black mask to cover his face, were seen holding hands outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

The Grammy Award-winning artist dressed to impress during the outing, wearing a short semi-sheer red dress with long sleeves, which she teamed with matching high heels. She put on a full makeup and tied her long hair in half updo.

On the same night, Lizzo posted on Instagram a note about how she redefined love. "When you think of love, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?" she wrote.

"I've come a long way in redefining love," she went on sharing. "I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional. Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I'm praying you attract the love you deserve."