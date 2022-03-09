Colton Underwood Accuses 'Bachelor' of Throwing Stars 'to the Wolves'

Instagram TV

During his appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the former leading man on the ABC dating show shares how the TV series could improve.

AceShowbiz - Colton Underwood has something to say to the production team for "The Bachelor". During his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Colton shared how the dating show could improve.

"I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show," so he said. "Because they really come in and change your life, and then sort of throw you to the wolves."

Colton ended his season with an engagement to Cassie Randolph. The two, however, called it quits in May 2020. He later came out as gay in an April 2021 interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America".

Prior to this, he talked about his complicated relationship with "Bachelor" producers while starring on season 23. "I realize, like, this is an entertainment business, it's a business and you don't take things personally, but I'm still gonna maintain a professional relationship with you," Colton told Us Weekly in April 2020.

"I think when the line started getting crossed, and I got told to be a 'good little boy' and 'keep my mouth shut.' Like, that's when I was like, 'You don't get to say that,' " the "Coming Out Colton" star added.

Colton wasn't the only Bachelor Nation alum to criticize the franchise. Jed Wyatt, who was accused of cheating on Hannah Brown, said in January 2021, "… [The] facts are this, that yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show." He went on to write on his Instagram Stories, "And two, no, I never cheated, ever, on [ex-girlfriend] Haley [Stevens] or Hannah."

"Bachelor In Paradise" alum Dylan Barbour said claimed producers have "nearly all control" over which contestants succeed and "purposely edit things to warrant bullying." He said in a now-deleted post back in January 2021, "You gotta understand the game. They get paid off you doing s**t that warrants screen time. It's easy to make a bad person look worse, it's hard to make a good person look bad."

Former "The Bachelorette" lead Rachel Lindsay also slammed the franchise multiple times. "I have come to the conclusion that if changes are not made on the inside and outside of the franchise, I will dissociate myself from it," she wrote in June 2020.