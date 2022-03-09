 
 

Black-Clad Inmates Escape Prison Island in Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Music Video

The CGI-filled visuals arrives after the hip-hop mogul released music videos for 'Come to Life', '24', 'Heaven and Hell' as well as the recent disturbing clip for 'Eazy'.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has unleashed a music video for "Hurricane" ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Relying on computer-generated imagery (CGI), the four minute-clip showcases black-clad inmates escaping a prison island.

As The Weeknd sings, "Finally free, found the God in me/ And I want you to see, I can walk on water/ Thousand miles from shore, I can float on the water/ Father, hold me close, don't let me drown," a hundred of prisoners run away towards the beach. A figure of Jesus then rises from the water.

Lil Baby and Ye's avatars then show up, rapping their verses while being surrounded by the inmates. After the whole crowd ascends into the clouds, the clip ends with a black-and-photo of a fallen American flag in the wake of a natural disaster.

In his own bars, the "Donda" artist name-drops his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. "Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?'/ Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck/ Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much," he rhymes.

The music video arrived around one week after Ye dropped the music video for "Eazy", his collaboration with The Game. Many people, however, found the footage disturbing since it shows the emcee kidnapping a claymation man who resembles Kim's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

After kidnapping Pete, Ye puts a bag over the "Saturday Night Live" star's head before tying him to the back of his bike. The Yeezy designer later drags him through the dirt and buries him alive. At the end of the video, there's a note that reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who" and "JK, He's Fine."

Online users have since slammed Ye over the "alarming" video. One person in particular argued, "that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order." Another added, "i love kanye but this petty s**t is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f**k about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f**ked cause he's leaving all the evidence online."

