Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Arrive in Palm Beach Together Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are quite inseparable lately. The former engaged couple was seen arriving in Palm Beach, Florida together after they're reportedly giving their relationship another chance.

In photos surfacing online on Tuesday, March 8, the "Divergent" star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback could be seen walking side-by-side when they arrived at an airport in South Florida via a private plane. For their outing, the two opted to dress casually.

Shailene could be seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black leather boots. The 30-year-old actress put her hair in a high messy bun. In the meantime, Aaron sported an Adidas white hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a gray beanie. To complete his look, he added aviator sunglasses.

According to sources, Shailene and Aaron only stayed for about five hours in the Sunshine State before departing on the private jet again. The sighting came on the same day the NFL star agreed to return to the Packers next season.

Prior to their short vacation in Palm Beach, it's reported that they're "spending time together but not fully back on" as they're trying to "figure things out." A source spilled to E! News on March 7, "Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."

The informant also talked about Shailene and Aaron's sighting at his Packers teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California. The so-called insider said that Shailene only wanted to "support him," before adding more details, "She's not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters."

At David's wedding, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that they appeared to pack on a little PDA as the "Big Little Lies" actress "lovingly patted" Aaron's back. "During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," claimed the source, "On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

A separate source echoed that Aaron is trying to win Shailene's heart back, telling PEOPLE, "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship." The insider noted, "Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

More recently, an insider told Us Weekly that "Shailene doesn't know if she wants to get back together yet." However, the source pointed out that Aaron "seems to be ready to recommit," noting that "he thinks their differences don't matter and that they would make a great fit."

Shailene and Aaron reportedly broke their engagement last month. They went separate ways after being together for over a year. "They are two very different people," a source explained of their split. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," the informant said, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."