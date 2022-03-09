'DWTS' Pro Brandon Armstrong 'Excited' for Future With Brylee Ivers After Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

When detailing the proposal, which took place on Monday, March 7, the 27-year-old professional dancer admits that he cried before he even popped the big question.

AceShowbiz - Brandon Armstrong is hearing the wedding bells. Having gotten engaged to girlfriend Brylee Ivers, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer said he's "excited" for their future.

The 27-year-old detailed the proposal, which took place on Monday, March 7, in a new interview with PEOPLE. "I've been planning it for a couple months," he divulged. "Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever?"

"One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater," Brandon added. His now-fiancee then chimed in, "It was the first time he told me he loved me."

Brandon admitted that he cried before he even popped the big question. "I wanted it to be perfect, as representative of what we've done so far, everything we stand for," he explained. "I wanted it to be big and bright. But I'm not a good talker and crier. I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed."

"All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her and can't wait to start a family with her," he went on elaborating. "I'm just so excited for our future together!"

Brandon and Brylee, a social media manager from Utah, became an item in 2021 after he slid into her DMs. "I was going on a few dates and they were all lame," he said of his previous dates. "They were terrible. I downloaded an app that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny."

"I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM'ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me," Brandon further explained, to which Brylee replied, "I was trying to be cool."

Brandon himself shared pictures from the proposal on his Instagram page. Alongside the snaps, he gushed, "I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!"