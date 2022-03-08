 
 

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Trying to 'Figure Things Out' After Several Outings Together

After attending a wedding and hanging out together following their 'amicable' split, it's said that the Green Bay Packers quarterback 'wants to give it another try.'

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly giving their relationship another chance. After being spotted hanging out together a few times, the Beatrice Prior depicter in the "Divergent" film series and the NFL star are trying to "figure things out."

On Monday, March 7, a source told E! News that the former engaged couple "are spending time together but not fully back on." The source went on to say, "Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."

The informant also addressed Shailene and Aaron's latest sighting at Aaron's Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Of their sighting, the so-called insider said that Shailene only wanted to "support him." The source detailed, "She's not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters."

A separate source echoed that Aaron is trying to win Shailene's heart back, telling PEOPLE, "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship." The insider noted, "Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

At David's wedding, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that they appeared to pack on a little PDA as the "Big Little Lies" actress "lovingly patted" her ex's back. "During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," claimed the source, "On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

The wedding sighting came less than two weeks after Shailene and Aaron were spotted shopping and having breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. On February 22, a source reported that the twosome "came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together." At the time, they allegedly didn't "hang out too long."

Shailene and Aaron reportedly broke their engagement last month. They called it quits after being together for over a year. "They are two very different people," a source explained. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," the informant said, adding, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

