Amazon Prime Video Eyes 'God of War' TV Series Adaptation

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - PlayStation's flagship action-adventure franchise "God of War" is reportedly heading to the small screen. If a new report is to be believed, Amazon Prime Video is in talks to create a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular game.

According to Deadline, the planned series will be hailing from "The Expanse" creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and "The Wheel of Time" executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Also collaborating for the project are Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

If the negotiations are finalized, "God of War" will be the latest PlayStation exclusives to be adapted to live-action TV following "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal". "The Last of Us" is headed to HBO while "Twisted Metal" is set for Peacock.

Meanwhile, "God of War" series isn't the only video game adaptation on Amazon. Amazon Studios is currently developing a "Fallout" TV series from the creators of "Westworld" starring Walton Goggins and a "Mass Effect" TV series. Additionally, Amazon Studios has just closed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop TV series based on gaming IP.

"You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genres of all kinds," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in late 2021. "We have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more."

The "God of War" franchise follows ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity's influence. Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate after becoming the ruthless God of War himself.

"God of War: Ragnarok", the eight title in the video game franchise, is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.