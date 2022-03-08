Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Instagram Celebrity

During her casual stroll in Los Angeles, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is joined by her 4-year-old daughter, who looks cute in her yellow-and-black hoodie.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has enjoyed a mom-and-daughter time a little over a month after giving birth to her son Wolf. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her daughter Stormi were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old reality star was photographed on a casual outing on Monday, March 7 with her 4-year-old daughter. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, "The Kardashians" star donned a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings. To complete her look, she wore white sneakers and a dark brown face mask. She also let her long hair loose while carrying a matching purse.

As for Kylie's little girl Stormi, she looked cute and stylish in a yellow-and-black hoodie, gray pants and white-and-blue sneakers. She sported braided hairstyle and wore little gold hoop earrings as she looked around at their surroundings.

The Monday sighting arrived a little over a week after Kylie was spotted out with her mom Kris Jenner in South California. In photos obtained by TMZ at the time, they were photographed checking out a home under construction.

Kylie announced that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott (II) welcomed their second child on February 6. Making use of Instagram at the time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a black-and-white picture of her newborn baby's hand. In the caption, she revealed that her baby boy was born on February 2.

Kylie first unveiled that she and Travis were expecting another child last September. At the time, the doting mom treated her fans to a 90-second Instagram video that concluded with Stormi kissing her mom's pregnant belly.

Then in January this year, Kylie threw a baby shower which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts. For the lavish bash, the social media star wore a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress. The celebration came weeks after she broke her social media silence since Travis' Astroworld concert in Houston on November 5 led to ten people being killed.