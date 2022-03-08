Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Super Gremlin' rapper recreates the reality TV star's Paris Fashion Week look at a Balenciaga fashion show while trying to get her attention after she's legally declared single.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black isn't missing a chance to shoot his shot at Kim Kardashian. After the reality TV star was legally declared single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, the "Zeze" hitmaker is trying to get her attention.

The 24-year-old was making his intention clear why the mother of four needs to date a Pompano Beach native like him while trying to recreate Kim's Balenciaga caution tape outfit. In an Instagram post dated Monday, March 7, he shared a side-by-side picture of him copying her look and Kim being wrapped up in the yellow tape.

Kodak's attempt at copying Kim's outfit, however, was an egregious one, as yellow caution tape was wrapped carelessly around his neck with many loose ends in his photo. But that apparently wasn't Kodak's main point with the post as he wrote in the caption, "You Need A Real N***a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain't Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian."

This isn't the first time Kodak tried to reach out to Kim. Back in 2018, the "Tunnel Vision" spitter let the SKIMS founder know that he would be there for her if she's tired to Kanye, whom he called for doing "some stupid s**t."

"Listen Kim, if you tired of that f**k n***a Kanye 'cause he on some stupid s**t, man f**k with me. F**k with a real Haitian boy," he said on Instagram Live. At the time, he also asked to f**k Cardi B's sister Hennessy and Kim's sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim, meanwhile, isn't really single as she has been dating Pete Davidson since the fall of 2021. The comedian has been attacked online by her ex-husband Ye, most recently through a music video for his song "Eazy", which shows the Atlanta native kidnapping and burying a claymation of a man who resembles Pete alive.