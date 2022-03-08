 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Being Insincere When Praising Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style

When gushing about the Barbadian singer's fierce look at Paris Fashion Week, the 'Red Table Talk' host compares it to her sheer dress which she wore when she was pregnant in 1998.

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith is accused of being insincere after praising Rihanna for her daring maternity style. Showing her love for the currently pregnant star, the mother of two compared the singer's recent look at Paris Fashion Week to her own maternity style that dated back to 1998.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, March 7, the 50-year-old appeared to admire Rih for her bold fashion choice. She put side-by-side a picture of the Barbadian songstress in a sheer black lingerie while attending the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show and a photo of her wearing a sheer halter-neck gown with embellished see-through fabric which she wore to the Grammys when she was pregnant with her son Jaden Smith.

"Who says you can't wear see thru fits when you're preggers???" Jada began the caption. She then raved about Rih, "I love me some Rih. She's bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that's one of her qualities I admire most. She's a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns."

The wife of Will Smith also noted, "As women, it's important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here's to one more of my favorites for International Women's Month."

While some people applauded Jada for showing some love to Rih, some critics think that the "Gotham" alum had a hidden intention with her post. They accused her of trying to claim that she did it first and started the trend.

"Cmon now Jada….Are you truly congratulating Rih Rih or are trying to hit us with the soulja boy 'I did it first'," one skeptical user wrote. Another pointed out, "Letting others know Rihanna didn't start this trend, lol."

A third similarly claimed, "She just wanted y'all to know she did it first Lmaoo bye jada." Someone else shared her/his interpretation of Jada's appreciation post, "What a polite way to say I did it 1st."

There were a few who also criticized Rihanna's sexy style, calling it "tacky." One person weighed in, "Lingerie outside is still tacky." Another added, "It's tacky. Period . And people are just making excuses because it's Rihanna. Let's just be honest here."

