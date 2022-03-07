Bethenny Frankel Raises Over $25 Million for Ukrainian Refugees Amid Russia's Attack

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star, via her foundation BStrong, has raised $25 million that will be used to support the relocation of Ukrainian refugees and help provide various resources to the country.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has joined a growing number of celebrities who make financial contributions to support relief efforts amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, through her foundation BStrong, has reportedly raised over $25 million in donations.

TMZ reported on Sunday, March 6 that the 51-year-old TV personality, along with her foundation, raised $10 million which will be used to support the relocation of Ukrainian refugees. In the meantime, another $15 million will help provide various resources to the country, including food, medical assistance and other essential items.

That same day, Bethenny responded to a fan who asked her to keep herself healthy as she's busy raising money for Ukraine. "I literally just ate chocolate cake & am sipping alcohol….but I am prioritizing sleep," she tweeted. "These aren't the healthiest of times. This is a bite your cuticles type of month."

Bethenny Frankel admitted that she's not in the 'healthiest' phase of life.

Upon learning of her tweet, many social media users praised her. "You know what I like about you, Bethenny? You see a crisis and you get working with your resources asap," one wrote, adding a hashtag that read, "Humanity." Meanwhile, a separate person said, "Yes definitely a different type of stress. Keep up the good work...you are creating ripples…"

Many celebrities have stepped up to donate as well as encourage their followers to do what they can to help Ukraine. Earlier this week, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledged to match donations via GoFundMe of up to $3 million. "Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million," said the "Friends with Benefits" actress.

Gigi Hadid, in the meantime, extended a helping hand to the Ukrainian people by donating her earnings from 2022 fashion shows to Ukraine. "I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine," the catwalk beauty announced on March 6 via Instagram. She went on to add that she'll donate her earnings to "support those experiencing the same in Palestine" as well.