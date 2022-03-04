Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Donate $3M to Her Home Nation Ukraine Amid 'Unimaginable' Unrest

Instagram Celebrity

Showing support to her native country amid Russia's invasion, the 'Friends with Benefits' actress and her husband launch a GoFundMe to 'provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.'

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are extending a helping hand to Ukraine. The "Friends with Benefits" actress and her husband launched a GoFundMe and donated $3 million to her home nation amid "unimaginable" unrest.

On Thursday, March 3, the "Family Guy" star appeared alongside her 44-year-old husband on his Instagram page to break their silence on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," the 38-year-old actress said.

The pair then went on to discuss the actions they're taking to support refugees from the war. "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," the couple stated in the clip.

"Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts," Mila and Ashton continued. "The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most." Mila then shared, "Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million."

Mila went on to address the "devastating" news coming out of Europe over the past few weeks following Russia's invasion of her native country. "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," she continued, before pointing out, "The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support."

Elsewhere in the clip, Mila spoke about her upbringing. "I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American," said the "Bad Moms" actress. "I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian." The "No Strings Attached" actor then chimed in, "And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Last month, Ashton made a public statement in support of the "Black Swan" actress and other Ukrainians. Taking to his Twitter account on February 24, the former "Two and a Half Men" actor wrote, "I stand with Ukraine."