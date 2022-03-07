 
 

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker, who often appears flawless and younger than her years on social media, is ridiculed over her veiny 'corpse-like' hands in unedited snapshots taken by paparazzi.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna looks dramatically different in rare photos without any Instagram filter. The "Material Girl", who often appears flawless and younger than her years on social media, looked almost unrecognizable in photos captured by photographers during her outing in London.

The 63-year-old pop star was spotted leaving Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 5 with her son Rocco Ritchie. For the outing, she opted to go with black turtleneck shirt which she paired with matching shorts and velvet blazer. To complete her look, she added a pair of black sheer tights, boots, a "loveable rebel" graffiti bag by Commes des Garcons and huge shades.

As for her 21-year-old son Rocco, he looked dapper in his gray suit paired with brown brogues, a white shirt and tie. At one point, Rocco, who is the son of Madonna and film director Guy Ritchie, was seen giving his mother some assistance as the pair made their way outside.

Upon learning of the unfiltered snapshots, many social media users focused on Madonna's veiny "corpse-like" hand. One person tweeted, "The hands never lie & can't have surgery on them either," while another chimed in, "Those corpse looking veiny hands look horrible ain't it?"

"Lol yep my mother taught me to always look at a woman's hands or knees to see if she's as young as her face looks!" a separate critic wrote via Twitter. Someone else added, "I'm surprised she didn't get her hands fixed. You can get fillers in your hands now."

The rare natural pictures came after Madonna was criticized for looking like a teenager in alleged edited photos she uploaded on her Instagram page. "She looks about 16 at her age?? So creepy," one critic commented on her post that saw her wearing a large black puffer vest while enjoying a glass of wine and a vape. A separate person said she has a "baby face" thanks to "Instagram heavy filters," while another asked her to "show [them] [her] real face" as it's "so much better than this one."

After facing backlash, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to hit back at the trolls. "Don't f**k with me!" the "Papa Don't Preach" singer wrote over a selfie. Another image showed her looking unimpressed with a message that read, "I'm sure I don't have stupid written across my forehead."

