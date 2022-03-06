Jeannie Mai Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Struggles, Says It's 'More Difficult' Than Giving Birth

WENN Celebrity

When sharing her breastfeeding experience, the 43-year-old TV personality admits that she has been 'comparing myself to other moms' because she doesn't 'make enough milk' for her infant.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has gotten real about the challenges of breastfeeding. Revealing that she doesn't "make enough milk" for her baby, "The Real" co-host claimed it is "more difficult" than giving birth.

The 43-year-old shared her story on Instagram on Friday, March 4. "Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months. Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advise online, and getting so much help from other moms. Hands down, it's been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this," she said.

"For me, it's was even more difficult than giving birth. The day I gave birth, the nurse put Monaco to my breast and I got emotional about the colostrum that my breast naturally produced," the wife of rapper Jeezy (Young Jeezy) added. "I couldn't believe nature took place so fast!"

Although she was immediately able to breast-feed, Mai divulged that she doesn't "make enough milk" for her child. "Every 3 hrs looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat," she lamented.

"I had to catch myself because it actually got to my mental, and things started to feel dark," she confessed. "Comparing myself to other moms, frustrated from the ups and down of pumping an ounce one day, nothing the next..and this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring."

Before concluding her lengthy caption, Mai emphasized that she was "not complaining." She elaborated that she's "actually here to give moms out there, breastfeeding or not, all the flowers and praise for doing your best to care for your baby-formula or boob. I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included. Hugs to every mom out there."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum announced the baby's arrival on January 11. "Baby Jenkins is here," she excitedly penned at that time along with a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the name tag "Baby Jenkins" nearby.