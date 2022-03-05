Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview with LVR Magazine, the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson reveals that 'there are a lot of things at play' in Utah boarding schools.

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson once again opened up about her traumatic experience at Utah boarding school. When sharing her story in a new interview, the model accused doctors of prescribing "addictive medications" when she attended the reformatory school.

"There are a lot of things at play in those schools," the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson told LVR Magazine. "They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work."

"If a kid decides to call their parents and say, 'Please get me out of here,' the center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say, 'Don't listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here," she added. "Who are you going to listen to, a troubled teen or clinical professional?"

"The Space Between" actress went on to share message to psychiatrists, suggesting that they should be more careful in giving meds to troubled kids. "There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate - or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun - you should vet them. It's important in all kinds of situations," she said.

"It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon," Jackson continued. "Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting."

Jackson previously got candid about her boarding school experience when Paris Hilton revealed her own story of physical and mental abuse at another school in the same state. "I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places," she told Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton in an interview for C Magazine. "She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end ... a diamond."