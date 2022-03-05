 
 

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview with LVR Magazine, the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson reveals that 'there are a lot of things at play' in Utah boarding schools.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson once again opened up about her traumatic experience at Utah boarding school. When sharing her story in a new interview, the model accused doctors of prescribing "addictive medications" when she attended the reformatory school.

"There are a lot of things at play in those schools," the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson told LVR Magazine. "They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work."

"If a kid decides to call their parents and say, 'Please get me out of here,' the center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say, 'Don't listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here," she added. "Who are you going to listen to, a troubled teen or clinical professional?"

  See also...

"The Space Between" actress went on to share message to psychiatrists, suggesting that they should be more careful in giving meds to troubled kids. "There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate - or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun - you should vet them. It's important in all kinds of situations," she said.

"It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon," Jackson continued. "Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting."

Jackson previously got candid about her boarding school experience when Paris Hilton revealed her own story of physical and mental abuse at another school in the same state. "I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places," she told Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton in an interview for C Magazine. "She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end ... a diamond."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album
Related Posts
Paris Jackson Denies Michael Bradley Dating Rumors Despite Celebrating Valentine's Day Together

Paris Jackson Denies Michael Bradley Dating Rumors Despite Celebrating Valentine's Day Together

Paris Jackson Appears to Have Hickey Following 'MJ: The Musical' Opening Night

Paris Jackson Appears to Have Hickey Following 'MJ: The Musical' Opening Night

Paris Jackson and Friends Go Topless for Full Moon Ritual

Paris Jackson and Friends Go Topless for Full Moon Ritual

Paris Jackson Reveals Her 'Religious Family' Doesn't Accept Her Bisexuality

Paris Jackson Reveals Her 'Religious Family' Doesn't Accept Her Bisexuality

Most Read
'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce
Celebrity

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine