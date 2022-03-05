Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer's Death Officially Ruled Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

According to Katie's father Steve, she was 'defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action)' before her death.

AceShowbiz - The death of Katie Meyer has officially been ruled a suicide. According to a statement released on Thursday, March 3, the death of the captain and senior goalkeeper for the Stanford University women's soccer team "was determined to be self-inflicted."

The County of Santa Clara also made it clear that "there is no indication of foul play." The officials went on to note, "The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer."

Katie was found dead inside her dorm room at Stanford University. Confirming her passing was the school officials, who announced, "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away."

It was not until Friday that Katie's parents Steve and Gina Meyer broke their silence in the wake of the tragedy. "She died by suicide," Gina told "Today", before adding, "The last couple days are like a parent's worst nightmare and you don't wake up from it. So it's just horrific."

"I don't even think it's hit us yet... We're still in shock. But we had no red flags," Gina went on explaining. Her husband Steve then chimed in, claiming that their 22-year-old daughter "was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action)" before her death.

"We have not seen that email yet," Gina said. "She had been getting letters for a couple months. This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something. This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something."

Meanwhile, Stanford University said in a statement to the "Today" show, "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters." The message further read, "We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie's family and cherish our memories of her."

"Our entire community is devastated by Katie's death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie's family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country and around the world," the statement continued. "Katie touched so many lives."