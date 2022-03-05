 
 

Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting She Got Butt Lift Surgery, Insists She Works Out

Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting She Got Butt Lift Surgery, Insists She Works Out
While she hasn't had butt implants, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star emphasizes that she's not against plastic surgery as long as it makes her feel good.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen has set the record straight about which procedure she has taken to enhance her look. Denying rumors suggesting she got Brazilian butt lift surgery, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star insisted that she works out every day.

The TV personality offered her clarification during the "RHOM" reunion on Thursday, March 3. "I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it," she first explained, noting that she also had boob job prior to season three of the show.

When it came to her butt, Larsa made it clear that she chose old-fashioned exercise instead of BBL. "I literally work out seven days a week," she told host Andy Cohen. "If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds."

"I'm 140 pounds now, so yea, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed," the ex-wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen went on elaborating. "My body's tight because I work out."

While she hasn't had butt implants, Larsa emphasized that she's not against plastic surgery as long as it makes her feel good. "I feel like I'm very progressive. I'm into trends and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I'm willing to do. I'm that person," she said. "I'm very happy with the way I look."

Larsa was not the only one who had to deal with comments about her changing looks. Her co-star Lisa Hochstein, who recently had a $120,000 dental makeover, also has faced criticism for the amount of plastic surgery and procedures she has undergone.

Last December, Lisa admitted on Twitter that she "had too much filler in my face." The 39-year-old reality TV star went on to inform her fans, "I've removed a lot of it since we wrapped. I was addicted … thankfully it can be reversed. So there."

