Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

While the cause of death has not been released, the authorities are not treating the death of the captain and goalkeeper for the Stanford University women's soccer team as suspicious.

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Katie Meyer has sadly passed away. The captain and senior goalkeeper for the Stanford University women's soccer team was found lifeless inside her dorm room at Stanford University. She was only 22 years old.

Confirming her passing was the school officials. On Wednesday, March 2, Susie Brubaker-Cole, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Bernard Muir, an Athletic Director, said in a joint statement posted on the school's website, "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away."

"Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," they added. "We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."

Though the cause of death was not listed in the university's official statement, the school officials shared that counseling services are available to all students and student-athletes. They further said that Stanford "will continue to reach out and offer support to the many campus community members who knew her."

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Susie said. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019," Susie added. "Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."

One day earlier, The Stanford Daily shared that an unidentified undergraduate student, who was a member of the women's soccer team, was found dead in an on-campus residence on March 1. At the time, students noticed ambulances and police vehicles by one of the residence halls.

As the tragic news of Katie's death spread, the tributes started to pour in on social media. The U.S. Soccer Federation tweeted, "The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer." Meanwhile, the NCAA penned, "We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates."

Katie, who is survived by parents Steve and Gina Meyer and sisters Samantha and Siena, previously talked about the challenge of balancing classes with her responsibilities on the field. "Traveling during Fall Season can be stressful because I miss classes," she wrote in a bio on the university's site.

"But my professors have been so accommodating and understanding... my teammates and I try to pay them back by getting big wins for the Farm," Katie continued. "Balancing a tight schedule becomes a little bit easier when you have your best friends by your side to help motivate you."