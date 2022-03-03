Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

WENN Celebrity

Words are someone is arrested after breaking into the 'Eazy' rapper's Hidden Hills property, which is located just across the street from his ex Kim Kardashian's home.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West may need to tighten security for his recently-purchased house. Someone has reportedly broken into his Hidden Hills home, which is located just actress the street from his ex Kim Kardashian's house.

Sources tell The Blast that the break-in took place on Wednesday afternoon, March 2. The intruder allegedly got into the house and went on Instagram Live from inside the property to show off where he was, which was surely foolish to do.

According to the site, someone notified Ye of the break-in and he later reported it to police. Cops immediately responded to the call and were seen outside the house, but it's not clear if an arrest has been made.

The Yeezy designer is said to be safe as he was not home when the incident took place. The night before, he was spotted hanging out with Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Miami.

Ye purchased the house for $4.5 million in December last year amid his long and messy divorce from Kim. At a Wednesday hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted the reality TV star's request of the dissolution of her marriage to the rapper. Thus, she was legally declared single.

The SKIMS founder was also allowed to legally change her name to Kim Kardashian, removing the rapper's last name West. Appearing at the hearing via video conference, she reportedly looked "happy."

When asked if she wanted to change her name back, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum replied, "Yes." She also confirmed there was a breakdown in their marriage. "After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled," a so-called insider told Page Six.

Following the judge's order, Kanye's team released a statement clarifying several "mistruths" on the divorce. "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural," the message read.

"Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law - the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce," it continued. "Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."