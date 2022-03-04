Shanna Moakler Seen Reuniting With Estranged Daughter Alabama in Sweet Pic

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler's relationship with her daughter Alabama Barker seemingly is going better. Following estrangement, the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum took to her Instagram account to share a sweet selfie of her and the 16-year-old.

In the said picture, the former Miss USA could be seen throwing up a "rock on sign" while donning a beanie with no makeup on. Meanwhile, the teen girl, whom Shanna shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, was seen smiling at the camera.

The sweet moment of the mom-daughter duo arrived after Alabama claimed that she cut her mom off in May 2021. Their relationship was strained when the teenager leaked messages from Shanna accusing Travis, who is currently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian when they were together.

Alabama's close relationship with Kourtney also didn't help. According to a source, "Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there's not much she can do." The informant added, "She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they've turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they're being teenagers."

A separate source told the outlet that Shanna's kids have "developed a bond" with their future stepmom and the 42-year-old reality star is "starting to treat them like her own" as they get closer every day. "Travis' son Landon has become a role model to Kourtney's boys Mason and Reign and Alabama has already become a big sister figure to Penelope," the insider went on to say.

It was also said that "all of Kourtney's children and both of Travis's are going to be included in their wedding party, as this is what they both want." As for Travis' kids, they were allegedly "obviously loving the added attention and fame that their stepmom being a Kardashian has brought."