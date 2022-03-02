Howard Stern Slams Donald Trump for Supporting 'Thug' Vladimir Putin

WENN/Instar/Barbara Loschan Celebrity

The radio host's comments arrive after the former U.S. president weighs in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in an interview, in which he calls the Russian president 'genius.'

Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern had a few choice words for former U.S. President Donald Trump. The radio personality ripped Trump for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's moves to invade Ukraine.

"The man [Putin] is a human stain. I don't care how much power he has. Don't praise him," Howard said in the Monday, February 28 episode of his SiriusXM radio show. "Don't say what a genius he is. He's not a genius. He's a thug. He's a bully."

Stern went on to say, "I voted for many Republicans. I don't see how I’ll ever get back to that." He added, "They've just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump's praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy's a f**king animal. I wish he was dead like I wish Hitler was dead."

In the episode, he also expressed concern for the Ukrainian people following the invasion. "I can't imagine the horror of the life of the Ukrainian people. They're living in a country -they decided to have free elections … and this scumbag who has more money than anybody, who has more power than anybody, who enslaves an entire country, who will kill you if you're a journalist, will kill you if you speak out against him, who's got everything a man could want if you're truly a megalomaniac, and he didn't have enough," he said.

He also called Putin "an enemy of humanity" and "a worthless human being." Wishing that "Republicans and Democrats would get together with that message," he continued, "It's time for this country to at least have a unified message about democracy and freedom."

"I'm sick and tired of the f**king nightmare that's going on with people defending Vladimir Putin. I never thought I’d live long enough to see it," he concluded.

Stern's comments arrived after Trump weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in an interview. "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine - of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," so he said.