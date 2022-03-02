 
 

'RHONJ' Recap: Melissa Gorga Gets Into a Brawl With Jennifer Aydin

The fight breaks after co-stars Melissa and Margaret Josephs confront Jennifer regarding rumors that Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan cheated on her.

  Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Things got physical between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". In the Tuesday, March 1 episode, the two co-stars got into a physical altercation following a heated argument.

In the episode, Melissa and Margaret Josephs confronted Jennifer as they tried to prove if there was some truth to rumors that Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan cheated on her. "Why do you want to hurt someone else?" Margaret asked Jennifer.

Before Jennifer could answer, Teresa Giudice chimed in by saying that Jennifer didn't try to hurt anyone. Margaret then yelled, "Don't defend her! She's indefensible!"

Melissa then slammed Teresa as she always preached about loyalty but never gave it back. "Let this girl dig her own hole. You ask for loyalty, you give loyalty back! If she asks a question about Evan, she's not digging? If someone asks about Luis [Ruelas], they're digging?" Melissa asked.

The Housewives then discussed Jennifer and Melissa's nasty Instagram captions for each other. At the end of season 11, Meliss called Jennifer "fake and conniving," while Jennifer said that Melissa's husband Joe "crooked."

"She sounds like a little f***ing hater," Melissa said of Jennifer. The latter clapped back, "I'm not a f***ing hater! I don't really give a f*** what you say." To that, Melissa said, "You feel like a hater. You called my husband a crook!"

"Let me tell you something. I don't know anything about you," Jennifer explained. "I really don't, truth be told. Listen, I want to address the 'crooked' thing. It's f***ing hearsay, and it's out there."

She continued, "You attacked me that day for no reason! It wasn't just a caption, it was a f***ing novel." Pointing at Joe, she added, "Even he, little b***h girl, came in and commented. I wanted to respond in a way that stung."

Melissa then approached Jennifer, who also came to her. The two yelled at each other before Jennifer could be seen grabbing Melissa's wrist. They started pushing each other, prompting others to get between them.

Despite the attempt, the fight broke the group up into two alliances. Teresa, Jennifer and Dolores Catania formed one alliance, while Melissa, Margaret and Jackie were on the other.

