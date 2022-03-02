Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Instagram Celebrity

The trolling arrives after the NBA star admits that he fathers a son with Maralee Nichols, who filed a lawsuit against Tristan seeking child-related expenses in December 2021.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson was heckled by fans during an NBA Game on Monday night, February 28. During a game between the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat, the basketball player was trolled as fans chanted "Khloe" when he tried to make a shot.

In a video that was posted on Reddit, some fans in the crowd were trying to distract Tristan by chanting the name of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, with whom he shares a daughter together. Despite the trolling, Tristan successfully scored.

During the evening, Tristan was only able to make two of his four attempts. Unfortunately, his team, the Chicago Bulls, lost the game with 112-99 scores.

The trolling arrived after the Canadian athlete admitted that he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, who filed a lawsuit against him as she sought child-related expenses in December 2021. In her lawsuit, she claimed that they had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March of the same year. At the time, Tristan was still dating Khloe.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote in an Instagram Story on January 3. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He went on to apologize to Khloe. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he said. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."