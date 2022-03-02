 
 

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup
Instagram
Celebrity

In some pictures he shares on Instagram, the 25-year-old 'Miss the Rage' spitter is seen donning dark makeup around his eyes along with bright red lipstick.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti has driven the Internet wild with his new look. The "Miss the Rage" rapper recently took to Instagram to share some photos of him wearing makeup, much to fans' surprise.

In the pictures shared on Monday, February 28, Carti was seen donning dark makeup around his eyes along with bright red lipstick. For his outfit, the 25-year-old opted to go with a furry black jacket, baggy jeans as well as combat boots.

Many couldn't help but react to the post. "carti what u on bruh," one fan asked. "You fr runnin 2022 @playboicarti," one user lamented. A third individual, meanwhile, quipped, "Carti bout to fk Robert Pattinson up in the new Batman movie."

  See also...

Carti was not the only rapper to wear makeup. Back in December 2021, NBA Youngboy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again showed off his makeup-filled look in the music video for his single "Blac Ball." In the clip he's seen donning black lipstick and eye makeup. He also had the words "Rock" and "Peace" written on his cheeks.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, YoungBoy admitted that he likes "painting my face, putting makeup on." He went on to explain, "I like to look in the mirror and see everything black … like my eyes. That's one hundred percent real! That's me being myself."

"I feel comfortable that way," the 22-year-old emcee, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, explained. "That's some s**t from MAC [Cosmetics] I made my engineer go buy. It give me like the goth feeling, like rockstars."

Despite getting criticism, YoungBoy made it clear that he couldn't care less about it. "Tell them stop liking me," the "Bandit" artist allegedly told DJ Akademiks via text messages. "I don't give a f**k I got what I came in for. And if you never liked me why it matter [sic] [sad face emoji]."

You can share this post!

Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors
Related Posts
Playboi Carti Concert Warns Fans to Follow Safety Protocol in the Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Playboi Carti Concert Warns Fans to Follow Safety Protocol in the Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Playboi Carti Breaks Silence After Rioting Fans Shut Down His Houston Concert

Playboi Carti Breaks Silence After Rioting Fans Shut Down His Houston Concert

Playboi Carti's Fan Brags About Going to His Concert With Ankle Monitor, Only to Have Show Canceled

Playboi Carti's Fan Brags About Going to His Concert With Ankle Monitor, Only to Have Show Canceled

Playboi Carti Breaks Silence on Gay Rumors

Playboi Carti Breaks Silence on Gay Rumors

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift