Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

In some pictures he shares on Instagram, the 25-year-old 'Miss the Rage' spitter is seen donning dark makeup around his eyes along with bright red lipstick.

Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti has driven the Internet wild with his new look. The "Miss the Rage" rapper recently took to Instagram to share some photos of him wearing makeup, much to fans' surprise.

In the pictures shared on Monday, February 28, Carti was seen donning dark makeup around his eyes along with bright red lipstick. For his outfit, the 25-year-old opted to go with a furry black jacket, baggy jeans as well as combat boots.

Many couldn't help but react to the post. "carti what u on bruh," one fan asked. "You fr runnin 2022 @playboicarti," one user lamented. A third individual, meanwhile, quipped, "Carti bout to fk Robert Pattinson up in the new Batman movie."

Carti was not the only rapper to wear makeup. Back in December 2021, NBA Youngboy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again showed off his makeup-filled look in the music video for his single "Blac Ball." In the clip he's seen donning black lipstick and eye makeup. He also had the words "Rock" and "Peace" written on his cheeks.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, YoungBoy admitted that he likes "painting my face, putting makeup on." He went on to explain, "I like to look in the mirror and see everything black … like my eyes. That's one hundred percent real! That's me being myself."

"I feel comfortable that way," the 22-year-old emcee, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, explained. "That's some s**t from MAC [Cosmetics] I made my engineer go buy. It give me like the goth feeling, like rockstars."

Despite getting criticism, YoungBoy made it clear that he couldn't care less about it. "Tell them stop liking me," the "Bandit" artist allegedly told DJ Akademiks via text messages. "I don't give a f**k I got what I came in for. And if you never liked me why it matter [sic] [sad face emoji]."