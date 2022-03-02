Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' Premiere Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Avalon Movie

After allegedly moving back in with his partner, the 'Aquaman' star attends the world premiere of the new DC film with his daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf to support his stepdaughter.

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa is proving that family is still his top priority. The "Aquaman" star made an extra effort to support Zoe Kravitz at "The Batman" premiere amid Lisa Bonet reconciliation rumors.

On Tuesday, March 1, the 42-year-old actor attended the world premiere of "The Batman" in New York City to support his stepdaughter, who starred opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the film. A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that he "made an extra effort to be there" despite his busy travel schedule.

"Family comes before anything for him," the source continued, "He's also close to Lenny. It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is." The so-called insider went on to note that "he loves Zoe and always has. That hasn't changed."

The informant added, "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family." The insider continued, "That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

Jason was joined by his 14-year-old daughter Lola and his 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf at the premiere. Jason looked dapper on the red carpet in a burgundy corduroy suit, which he paired with a plunging green plaid vest that showed off his rugged chest. He matched his suit with burgundy velvet loafers.

Lola, in the meantime, cut a stylish figure in a black-and-white checker-print dress, which she paired with black Cuban heels. For his part, Nakao-Wolf opted to go casually in a Bob Marley T-shirt under an unbuttoned white dress shirt and a black jacket. To complete his look, he added maroon boots.

As for Zoe, she looked stunning in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline, crisscrossing stitching and cat-shaped cups over her bust. The "Divergent" actress added a pair of black velvet heels to compliment her look.

Ahead of the premiere night, Jason shared a series of photos that saw him and Channing Tatum preparing to board a flight to New York. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," the "Game of Thrones" alum captioned the pictures of him and Zoe's boyfriend posing together.

"Finally @thebatman premiere," Jason continued, before gushing, "I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite." He then concluded his post as saying, "We are very grateful." In the comment section, Zoe replied, "I love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."

In January, Jason and Lisa revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on." The exes continued, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

A few weeks after announcing their separation, Jason and Lisa reportedly got back together. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a pal spilled to HollywoodLife late last month. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."