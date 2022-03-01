 
 

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes It to Poland After Being Trapped in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer manages to evacuate his native country after he took a 'sweaty and claustrophobic' train ride to Warsaw.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it out of Ukraine. Having been trapped in the country for days since Russia began its invasion, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro declared that he's now in Poland.

The 42-year-old shared the good news via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 1. "I'm in Poland," he simply wrote alongside emojis of Ukraine and Poland's flags.

Hours prior, Maksim informed his online devotees that he took a train ride to cross the border. "We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option," he penned. "The situation at the train station is insane."

  See also...

"At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train," the TV personality added. "Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING."

"Currently I'm in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people in this particular wagon," he described further. "We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

On Sunday, Maksim divulged that he got arrested amid the war. "[There's] a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise," he said in an Instagram video. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options," the TV personality added. "My options are better than most people's, unfortunately. But I'm a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay."

