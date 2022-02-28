Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans to Leave Ukraine After He Got Arrested Amid Russian Invasion

Instagram Celebrity

Despite feeling nervous following his arrest, the former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer assures his online devotees that everything is 'going to be alright.'

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy appears to have changed his mind about staying in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Revealing that he got arrested during the war, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro said he plans to leave the country.

The 42-year-old made the announcement on Instagram. "[There's] a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise," he said in the Sunday, February 28 post. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options," the TV personality added. "My options are better than most people's, unfortunately. But I'm a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay."

In another video, Maksim lamented, "This is a war. This is a crazy situation. It's insane and I'm losing my final little things." He went on to note, "This is not a cry for help. I'm a big boy. I can handle myself… but I'm starting to not be able to just sort of keep my head."

Maksim, who recently returned to his native country to join the judging panel of Ukraine's new "World of Dance" series, has yet to detail why he got arrested. However, he previously declared that he was not "trying to leave" and "gonna do my best to be as safe as possible."

"I'm not moving towards the border currently. I heard it's not safe and unfortunately some of my friends are on the road to Polish border. But they're also reporting its quite dangerous and there's a lot of senseless activity going on outside of war stuff," the ballroom dance champion further explained. "But I made a decision not to try and go right now. I'm just going to be here."