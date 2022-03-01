Sean Penn Evacuates Ukraine by Walking Miles to Polish Border

WENN Celebrity

The two-time Academy Awards winner, who has condemned Russia's 'brutal' attack against Ukraine, reveals that he escapes Ukraine along with his two colleagues.

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn is making his way to get out of Ukraine. The "Milk" actor, who has been in the country to film a documentary about Russia's invasion, informed his fans that he has walked miles to the Polish border.

Making use of Twitter on Monday, February 28, the 61-year-old posted a photo of him dragging a taped-up suitcase. "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," he first revealed.

"Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only," the two-time Academy Awards winner further explained. "Most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Penn has condemned Russia's "brutal" attack against Ukraine. In a statement shared on Twitter, he argued, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and If he doesn't relent, I believe [Russian President Vladimir Putin] will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind."

"President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle," he continued. "Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

On the same day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Penn was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv. At the conference, he spoke with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military.

Penn's "courage" to visit Ukraine amid the conflict has been applauded by Zelenskyy. A translated statement shared on the latter's Facebook page read, "American actor and film director, Oscar winner Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine. The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine as a documentary filmmaker and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country."

"Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine," it continued. "Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty. This morning, the director visited the Office of the President and attended a press briefing by Iryna Vereshchuk, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the Head of State and Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. He talked to journalists, to our military, saw how we defend our country."